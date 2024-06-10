Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Russia-Ukraine border
Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 10, 2024 3:45 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
Russian forces attacked six border towns in Sumy Oblast on June 9, causing 65 explosions in the area, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Mykolaiv were targeted during the day's attacks. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian forces assailed the Sumy border with multiple weapons throughout the day, including drones, mortar, artillery, and mines.

Strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on Krasnopillia killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities have ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

Fortifications put strain on already struggling farmers in Sumy Oblast
Viacheslav Dydarenko, a farmer in the Myropillia community in Sumy Oblast that borders Russia typifies the hardship faced by the agricultural sector in the area. Shrapnel scars and gaping holes mark his farm buildings, and he cannot work some of his rented 4,450 acres — 70% of which is located
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

3:45 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Mykolaiv were targeted during the day's attacks. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
3:55 AM

Biden warns that Putin is 'not going to stop at Ukraine.'

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 8: "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not — I say it again — walk away."
2:48 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 8. No casualties were reported.
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.