Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked six border towns in Sumy Oblast on June 9, causing 65 explosions in the area, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Mykolaiv were targeted during the day's attacks. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian forces assailed the Sumy border with multiple weapons throughout the day, including drones, mortar, artillery, and mines.

Strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. A Russian rocket attack on May 29 on Krasnopillia killed two civilians and injured three others.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities have ordered evacuations from the region. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.