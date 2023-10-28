Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five settlements near the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 27, causing 70 explosions, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian troops targeted the communities of Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, and Znob-Novhorodske, firing 12 times throughout the day.

Various weapons were used in the attacks, including mines, mortars, and artillery.

The communities on the Sumy Oblast border are frequent targets of Russian attacks. Shelling in the region on Oct. 26 killed a 16-year-old boy at his home.