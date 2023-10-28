Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert October 28, 2023 4:13 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five settlements near the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 27, causing 70 explosions, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian troops targeted the communities of Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, and Znob-Novhorodske, firing 12 times throughout the day.

Various weapons were used in the attacks, including mines, mortars, and artillery.

The communities on the Sumy Oblast border are frequent targets of Russian attacks. Shelling in the region on Oct. 26 killed a 16-year-old boy at his home.

Abbey Fenbert
Abbey Fenbert
News Editor
Abbey Fenbert is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011. Read more
