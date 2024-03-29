Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the Sumy Oblast border 28 times on March 28, targeting 12 communities in the area, the regional military administration reported.

The attacks caused 167 explosions in 24 hours. Over 50 of the explosions occurred in Bilopillia, which was hit with artillery, mortar, and rocket launcher attacks.

The communities of Putyvl, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Esman, Nova Sloboda, Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Shalyhyne, Khotin, Myropillia, and Seredyna-Buda also came under fire.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, prompting new waves of civilian evacuations. Attacks are a daily occurrence for the residents near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.