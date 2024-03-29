Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Sumy Oblast, Border communities
Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2024 6:54 AM 1 min read
The Center of Children's and Youth Creativity in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, after sustaining heavy damage in a Russian aerial bombing on March 26, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleh Voronenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked the Sumy Oblast border 28 times on March 28, targeting 12 communities in the area, the regional military administration reported.

The attacks caused 167 explosions in 24 hours. Over 50 of the explosions occurred in Bilopillia, which was hit with artillery, mortar, and rocket launcher attacks.

The communities of Putyvl, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Esman, Nova Sloboda, Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Shalyhyne, Khotin, Myropillia, and Seredyna-Buda also came under fire.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, prompting new waves of civilian evacuations. Attacks are a daily occurrence for the residents near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Zelensky visits Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications
President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed on the project for the construction of a platoon stronghold near Sumy, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and corrugated steel shelters.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:06 AM

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian media outlet Kommersant reported.
8:30 PM

Shmyhal, Duda meet in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 28, as part of his official visit to Warsaw.
7:38 PM

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.
