Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 173 times in 40 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on April 7.

The communities of Khotin, Myropillia, Vorozhba, Putyvl, Znob Novohordske, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

In the village of Myropillia, one person was injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling. No details were provided on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket, drone, tank, and grenade launcher attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto three of the communities.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 33 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past month. Authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.























