Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, and drone attacks. At least eight unguided rockets targeted the Myropillia community and surrounding areas, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,200 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 40 explosions reported in the area. Velyka Pysarivka is located about 15 kilometers from the Russian border.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.