Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia again strikes Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 28, 2023 2:41 AM 1 min read
Russian attacks hit a residential area in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, causing fires at a local school, apartment buildings, and homes on Jan. 27. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/ Telegram)
Russia again struck Chasiv Yar in eastern Donetsk Oblast with Salvo Rocket Launchers on Jan. 27, following a same-day attack that killed two.

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the attacks hit a residential area, causing fires at a local school, apartment buildings, and homes. No casualties have been reported yet.

Russian shelling of Chasiv Yarr killed two people and injured five on the morning of Jan. 27. The shelling began at 9 a.m. and lasted more than 1.5 hours. Dozens of residential and public buildings, as well as cars, were damaged Kyrylenko said in the morning.

With the loss of Soledar, Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut jeopardized
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
