Russia again strikes Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia again struck Chasiv Yar in eastern Donetsk Oblast with Salvo Rocket Launchers on Jan. 27, following a same-day attack that killed two.

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the attacks hit a residential area, causing fires at a local school, apartment buildings, and homes. No casualties have been reported yet.

Russian shelling of Chasiv Yarr killed two people and injured five on the morning of Jan. 27. The shelling began at 9 a.m. and lasted more than 1.5 hours. Dozens of residential and public buildings, as well as cars, were damaged Kyrylenko said in the morning.