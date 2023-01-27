Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 27, 2023

Governor: 2 people killed, 5 injured by Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 27, 2023 3:27 pm
Share

Governor: 2 people killed, 5 injured by Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk OblastA severely damaged building after Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 27, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Russian shelling of Chasiv Yar, a city in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk Oblast, killed two people and injured five on the morning of Jan. 27, the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported

According to the official, the shelling began at 9 a.m. and lasted more than 1.5 hours. Dozens of residential and public buildings, as well as cars, were damaged in Chasiv Yar, Kyrylenko said.

Russian forces also shelled Avdiivka, Toretsk, Oleksandropol, and Bohoiavlenka on Jan. 27, the governor reported, adding that there is no information on casualties there. 

"The enemy is deliberately destroying our cities and towns," Kyrylenko said, once again calling on civilians not involved in the protection and operation of critical infrastructure of the region to evacuate.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK