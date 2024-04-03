Ruling party in Georgia will again try to pass 'foreign agents' law withdrawn following protests in 2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

The ruling Georgian Dream party will try again to pass a controversial measure known as the "foreign agents" law requiring organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as such.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, the party's leader in parliament, announced that the bill would be revived on April 3.

The bill, popularly known in Georgia as the "Russian law" for its resemblance to similar legislation passed there, was introduced previously in early 2023 by the Georgian Dream party.

Widespread demonstrations broke out in protest, and the bill was eventually scrapped in March 2023.

Mdinaradze said that the new form of the bill would remain largely the same as the previous iteration, albeit with a few minor rhetorical changes. He added that the party will try to move the bill through parliament by the end of June.

Opposition media in Georgia immediately reacted to the news, writing that "Georgian Dream will try again to adopt the Russian law."

Lawmaker Anna Tsidlidze, a member of the opposition United National Movement party associated with former President Mikhail Saakashvili, said the "Russian law will harm Georgia's European integration."

"Georgian Dream dared again and introduced the Russian legislation in the parliament," said opposition lawmaker Khatia Dekanoidze, appealing to those who previously came out to protest to demonstrate again.

"We all must do everything together to not allow the Georgian dream to go backwards in our country."

Many international human rights organizations and foreign governments previously criticized the proposal when the earlier form of the bill was considered in 2023.

"The 'foreign agents' bill seeks to marginalize and discredit independent, foreign-funded groups and media that serve the wider public interest in Georgia," said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia said that the legislation "is incompatible with the people of Georgia's clear desire for European integration and its democratic development" and called March 7 (the day when the parliament tried to pass the bill) "a dark day for Georgia's democracy."

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, his predecessor Irakli Garibashvili, and other Georgian Dream officials have taken inconsistent positions on Russia and its full-scale war on Ukraine.

Georgian Dream has also previously tried to pass other legislation that critics argue is inspired by Russia.

Mdinaradze proposed laws in March that would significantly crack down on LGBTQ+ rights in the country.