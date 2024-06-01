Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Romania, NATO, Patriot, Ukraine's air defense
Edit post

Romania considers supplying Ukraine with Patriot system, Romanian PM says

by Olena Goncharova June 2, 2024 2:31 AM 2 min read
Two Patriot launchers deployed at the German Air and Missile Defense Task Force (PATRIOT) contingent are facing east. (Caption edited 2:35 p.m. local time) (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Romania is considering equipping Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems to counter Russian attacks. However, President Klaus Iohannis clarified that such a decision would require an approval from an autonomous administrative authority responsible for coordinating national defense and security activities, the Supreme Council of National Defense (SCND).

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stressed the importance of involving specialists and making the decision through proper institutional channels, as it impacts Romania's defense and relations with NATO allies.

"In the first place, the specialists must speak," Ciolacu said in an interview with Euronews, "This does not mean that if a system covers part of Ukraine, it does not also cover Romania. Here it is about specialists sitting at the table and finding the best solutions, and then the SCND can make the decision with all available information, so that it takes the best decision. So, at this moment, the proposal is under analysis."

Romania signed a deal in 2017 to purchase seven Patriot air defense systems from the United States, valued at $3.9 billion. As of 2024, only one of these systems is operational in Romania.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urgently requested 25 Patriot air defense systems to defend against intensifying Russian aerial attacks, including ballistic missiles and Iranian-made drones targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

All the international partners are aware of Ukraine's need for air defense systems, Zelensky said, adding that some of the allies even know where systems must be set. Zelensky said the Patriot's analogs could also be efficient against Russian strikes.

Defense Ministry: Ukraine destroys record number of Russian artillery systems in May
Ukrainian forces destroyed 1,160 Russian artillery systems in May, a record month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Defense Ministry said on June 1.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:16 PM

Pause in war will benefit Russia, Zelensky says.

If Russia is able to rebuild its forces during a pause in fighting, it will be able to become strong enough to issue ultimatums to Ukraine, such ceding territory, a pledge not to join alliances (such as NATO), or other undesirable conditions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.