Rolling blackouts begin in Russian-occupied Transnistria amid gas shortages, local authorities say

Authorities in Russian-occupied Transnistria began rolling blackouts on Jan. 3 after Russia’s suspension of gas exports caused emergency power outages, the so-called economic development ministry announced.

Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Moldova on Jan. 1, citing alleged unpaid debts by Moldovagaz. Moldovan officials dispute the claim, noting an international audit failed to verify the debts.

While a transit agreement for Russian gas through Ukraine also expired on the same day, Gazprom maintains that Moldova’s debts, not transit issues, prompted the suspension.

The blackouts, aimed at reducing energy consumption, will last an hour in the evenings across main cities — Tiraspol, Rybnitsa, and Bender — and several villages.

Transnistria, home to approximately 370,000 residents, has been heavily affected, with widespread heating outages reported. In January, the average temperature in Transnistria can drop to -5 °C (24°F) at night.

Sergey Obolonik, the first deputy chairman of the Transnistrian administration, called the crisis "grave," saying that shortages have left nearly 75,000 households without gas and another 116,000 with reduced supply.

Prolonged disruptions could cause "irreversible damage" to the region’s industrial capacity, he warned.

Moldova has offered to help Transnistria purchase gas through European platforms. Vadim Cheban, head of Moldovagaz, said on Jan. 2 that Chisinau is ready to assist Transnistrian authorities in securing energy resources on market terms to mitigate the crisis.

Russian troops have occupied Transnistria since the early 1990s.