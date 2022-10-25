Rishi Sunak appointed as British PM after pledging to support Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following his audience with King Charles III, Sunak is expected to form a new government, Sky News reported on Oct. 25.

He is the third UK prime minister appointed this year, replacing Liz Truss, who spent only 49 days in this position.

In July, when Sunak was competing for the prime minister's job, he promised to redouble UK support for Ukraine. Sunak also told The Sun that he was willing to do whatever it took to help Ukraine defeat the Russian invasion.

However, Sunak has come under fire because his wife owns a stake in Infosys - an Indian IT company that has operations in Moscow and reportedly has links to a major Russian bank. He denied accusations that his family is profiting from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's regime.