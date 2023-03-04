Rheinische Post: Rheinmetall in talks to build 200 million euro tank factory in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

German industrial factory Rheinmetall is in talks with Ukraine about building a 200 million euro tank factory on Ukrainian soil, German publication Rheinische Post reported on March 4. The plant would be able two produce up to 400 newly created Panther tanks per year.

Air defense systems would ensure the plant's security, Rheinmetall chairman Armin Papperger told Rheinische Post in an interview.

He was quoted as saying that while Western allies are sending enough weapons to Ukraine to defend itself, the embattled country lacks the firepower to return captured territory. Rheinmetall estimates that Ukraine needs up to 800 tanks to be able to secure victory over Russia.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed that the country needs 300 western tanks to turn the tide against Russia. Ukraine is currently expecting multiple sets of Western main battle tanks, including the German-made Leopard 2, British-made Challenger 2, and American-made Abrams.

The first of the Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine from Poland last month.