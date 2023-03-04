Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Rheinische Post: Rheinmetall in talks to build 200 million euro tank factory in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2023 6:05 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

German industrial factory Rheinmetall is in talks with Ukraine about building a 200 million euro tank factory on Ukrainian soil, German publication Rheinische Post reported on March 4. The plant would be able two produce up to 400 newly created Panther tanks per year.

Air defense systems would ensure the plant's security, Rheinmetall chairman Armin Papperger told Rheinische Post in an interview.

He was quoted as saying that while Western allies are sending enough weapons to Ukraine to defend itself, the embattled country lacks the firepower to return captured territory. Rheinmetall estimates that Ukraine needs up to 800 tanks to be able to secure victory over Russia.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed that the country needs 300 western tanks to turn the tide against Russia. Ukraine is currently expecting multiple sets of Western main battle tanks, including the German-made Leopard 2, British-made Challenger 2, and American-made Abrams.

The first of the Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine from Poland last month.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.