Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

RFE/RL Schemes project identifies crew members’ names of crashed IL-76, confirms 3 deaths

by Kateryna Denisova January 24, 2024 9:59 PM 2 min read
Illustrative photo of an Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft at the Chkalovsky Military Airport outside Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2020. (Russian Ministry of Defense / Alexey Ereshko / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's investigation project Schemes identified the names of the crew members of the Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24 that was allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed earlier on Jan. 24 that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were aboard the plane on its way for a prisoner exchange, as well as six crew members and three accompanying people. Ukraine has not confirmed whether Ukrainian POWs were on the plane.

Schemes journalists said they had obtained a list of the six-person crew that was supposed to accompany the flight. It included 36-year-old commander Stanislav Bezzubikin, 38-year-old flight engineer Andrey Piluyev, and the ship's navigator Alexei Vysokin.

According to Schemes, the deaths of Bezzubkin and Piluyev were confirmed by their wives, while Vysokin's death was confirmed to journalists by his cousin.

Schemes journalists also identified flight radioman Igor Sablinsky as a member of the IL-76 crew.

In addition, an airborne equipment flight engineer, Serhiy Zhitenyov, was listed as one of the crew members, but it has not yet been possible to confirm his death, Schemes reported.

According to leaks from Russian databases, all five crew members serve in the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment, which maintains military vehicles that transport special cargo for the material support of the Russian army, Schemes journalists said.

In March 2022, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) included their names in a list of soldiers of this regiment "who deliver weapons and ammunition to kill Ukrainian civilians."

Following the crash on Jan. 24, Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne analyzed a list that Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan shared with the names of the Ukrainian POWs allegedly killed in the crash, confirming that the list of names are in fact Ukrainian soldiers currently held by Russia.

Suspilne could not confirm, however, that those on the list were actually on the plane when it crashed, nor that they were potentially part of a prisoner exchange.

White House cannot confirm claims that Ukrainian POWs were in Belgorod Oblast plane crash
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the White House was aware of the reports and was “obviously doing the best we can to try to get more clarity and more information on it.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:36 PM

Russian drone attack in Odesa injures 2.

According to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper, one man received burn injuries, and another was hospitalized with multiple cuts. His condition was not life-threatening, Kiper added.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:48 PM

Orban: Hungary supports Sweden's NATO accession.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he "will continue to urge" Hungary's parliament to "to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity."
2:00 PM

Bank of Cyprus leaves Russia.

The Bank of Cyprus, the biggest Cypriot bank, closed its representative offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Jan. 22, the data posted by the Central Bank of Russia revealed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.