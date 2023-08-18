Reznikov: Netherlands and Denmark granted approval to supply F-16s

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands and Denmark received approval from the United States to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after Ukrainian pilots complete their training, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on Twitter on Aug.18.

"Our military has proven it's filled with fast learners. We will soon prove that Ukraine’s victory is inevitable. Thank you to all our partners and friends in the United States, the Netherlands, and Denmark," Reznikov wrote.

Prior to the recent approval, Denmark and the Netherlands confirmed their authorization from the United States to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated that Copenhagen reached out to Washington with an inquiry about supplying aircraft to Kyiv and received "friendly response."

Rasmussen further noted that the timing for the transfer of these planes to Ukraine has yet to be finalized by the coalition of allies.

Around the same time, the U.S. gave the green light to Denmark's proposal to furnish educational resources for F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The proposal includes instructional modules, documentation, and materials for classroom training involving sensitive details about U.S. technology.

The training of Ukrainian pilots will kick off in Denmark in late August, in partnership with the eleven nations included in the "fighter jet coalition," according to the the Danish Defense Ministry. Romania is also on the list for training sessions organized by the coalition.