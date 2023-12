This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Spain would provide Ukraine with four Hawk air defense systems; he thanked his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles for that. It's a "quick response" to Ukraine's request at the sixth Ramstein format meeting in Brussels, he added.

"There are more Hawks on the way," Reznikov said. "Today air defense is a priority not only for Ukraine but for all of Europe."