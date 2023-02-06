Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reznikov refutes claim he was offered job as Minister for Strategic Industries

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2023 2:42 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, expected to soon be fired by President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that neither the president nor the prime minister offered him the job as Minister for Strategic Industries.

Lawmaker David Arakhamia, head of the governing Servant of the People faction and Ukraine's chief negotiator with Russia, said earlier on Feb. 5 that Reznikov would remain in the government as the Minister for Strategic Industries, overseeing Ukraine's defense sector, describing the move as a "logical" decision given his participation in Ramstein meetings and expertise.

"I can comment that this is news to me. I have not had any conversation about the Ministry of Strategic Industry with the President of Ukraine," Reznikov said in an interview on Feb. 5 with Ukrainian news outlet Fakty.

Reznikov also said that if he had been offered the post, he would have refused, saying that he does "not have the expertise that would allow (him) to be the Minister of Strategic Industries."

In late January, the Defense Ministry was beset by a high-profile corruption scandal that led to the firing of several top officials. Ukrainian newspaper ZN.UA reported on Jan. 21 that the Defense Ministry procured large amounts of food products for the military at inflated prices. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has since opened an investigation into the alleged scheme.

The Defense Ministry's Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov is expected to replace Reznikov, Arakhamia also said on Feb. 5.

Ukraine war latest: Bakhmut ‘increasingly isolated’ as Russia appears to make progress on encircling the city
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.