Reznikov: Ukraine's "armored fist" strengthening with new Western deliveries

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 9:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following the two-day Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine's "armored fist" will be strengthened in the coming months thanks to recent Western military aid commitments.

"In a few months we'll be able to complete the plan set by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the General Staff," said Reznikov.

He noted that Ukraine will soon be better equipped to repel air strikes, the army will receive more ammunition, and more soldiers will be trained by Western allies.

He also discussed expanding the so-called "tank coalition" with Western allies.

He went on to thank all of Ukraine's partners, particularly US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

