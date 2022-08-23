Reuters: Scholz promises to send arms worth 500 million euros to Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The new promises by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were reported by Reuters, which cited an anonymous source familiar with the matter. The arms supplies are expected to include three Iris-T air defense systems, a dozen armored recovery vehicles, 20 rocket launchers, precision ammunition, and anti-drone systems, according to the report. Germany has promised to supply Iris-T systems for months but so far they have not arrived. Scholz had been previously accused of delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.