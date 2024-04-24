Skip to content
Reuters: Russia's April oil and gas revenue to double compared to 2023, slightly drop from March

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2024 3:42 PM 2 min read
The Russian-chartered vessel ANSHUN II with "Yokohama" fenders prepared and pipelines connected to receive another tanker and transfer Russian crude oil, 20 miles off Ceuta, on March 5, 2023, in Ceuta, Spain. (Antonio Sempere/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Russia's April oil and gas revenues will be almost double that of the same month last year, with only a slight drop recorded when compared to March 2024, Reuters reported on April 24.

Calculations by the news agency put the total revenue at 1.292 trillion rubles ($14 billion), up from 648 billion rubles ($7 billion) in April 2023.

This is slightly down from the 1.308 trillion rubles ($14.1 billion) generated in March.

The figures demonstrate that Western sanctions targeting Moscow's oil and gas industries have not been as effective as hoped. Western leaders are looking at ways to restrict how much money the Kremlin can generate, much of which goes into funding Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The EU, the U.S., and the Group of Seven (G7) countries imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil in December 2022 as part of the effort to cut Moscow's fossil fuels revenue.

While initially successful, Russia eventually managed to largely dodge the effects by using a "shadow fleet" of uninsured tankers. Kyiv's partners have been intensifying their efforts to enforce the cap.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on April 22 that the EU's upcoming 14th sanctions package must curb Russia's ability to circumvent oil sanctions through its shadow fleet of tankers.

The European bloc has already adopted 13 packages in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aiming to undermine Moscow's economic output and the ability to sustain the war.

Earlier this month, EU Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that the 14th package is in the works and will likely include measures aimed at Russia's sanctions circumvention, namely when it comes to maritime oil trade.

Swedish FM: EU’s next Russia sanctions package must target shadow tanker fleet, LNG imports
“Adopting the 14th sanctions package is one of the most important things,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said when he arrived in Luxembourg for a ministerial EU meeting.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

3:08 PM

Hugo Boss to sell its Russian subsidiary.

Along with many other Western companies, Hugo Boss suspended its retail operations in Russia after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
9:52 AM

Russian man jailed for 10 years over railway sabotage, treason.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, what were previously treated as acts of hooliganism have often been tried as acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the Kremlin's war effort and those found guilty now face far harsher punishments.
