Reuters: Putin rejected peace deal with Ukraine recommended by his aide.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected a peace deal with Ukraine that envisioned the country renouncing its desire to join NATO. Reuters couldn't verify if the deal was reached before the all-out invasion or immediately after. According to Reuters, the agreement reached by Dmitry Kozak, the Kremlin's deputy chief of staff, didn't satisfy Putin's ambition to annex swathes of Ukrainian territory, so it was dropped. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the report, saying it has nothing to do with reality.