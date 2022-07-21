Reuters: Nord Stream 1 to resume operations at 30% capacity on July 21

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Federal Network Agency chief Klaus Mueller, Russia’s Gazprom renominated gas flows at around 530 gigawatts hour per day following the pipeline’s maintenance period. “It’s better than nothing but of course not what is contractually agreed,” Mueller reportedly said in an interview. Last month, Gazprom cut the pipeline’s capacity to 40%, blaming Canadian sanctions. According to Reuters, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on July 20 that the pipeline’s capacity could be limited further due to slow progress in equipment servicing.