Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Iran to host Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process talks amid Middle East tensions

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 23, 2023 7:43 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign ministers from Iran, Turkey, and Russia will meet with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts in Tehran on Oct. 23 to discuss progress towards a peace agreement, Reuters reported on Oct. 22.

The meeting takes place amidst rising tensions in the Middle East surrounding the outbreak of conflict in Israel.

Russian and Iranian state news channels both confirmed the location of the meeting. According to Iran's IRNA news agency, the countries wanted to talk about regional issues "without the interference of non-regional and Western countries." Russian state news revealed that Russian FM Sergei Lavrov is expected to travel to Tehran on Monday.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev previously proposed Georgia as a location for peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In mid-September, the Azerbaijani military  launched a lightning-offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh. Local authorities eventually surrendered in a ceasefire mediated by Russia.

A formal decree was later signed, dissolving all official institutions of the breakaway state from Jan. 1, 2024. Following Azerbaijan's victory, around 100,000 people have left Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia.

Ukraine war latest: Russian strike on post office in Kharkiv Oblast kills 6, injures 17
Key developments on Oct. 22: * Prosecutors report 6 killed, 17 injured in Russia’s Oct. 21 missile attack on postal depot in Kharkiv Oblast * UK Defense Ministry: Russian troops have likely suffered up to 190,000 killed or ‘permanently wounded’ in Ukraine * Ukrainian pilots undergoing training n…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.