Reuters: India considers importing wheat from Russia at discount

by Martin Fornusek August 17, 2023 7:22 PM 2 min read
An Acros combine harvester, manufactured by Rostselmash OJSC, drives through a wheat field during the summer harvest on a farm in this aerial photograph taken in Tersky village, near Stavropol, Russia, on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

India is in talks with Moscow to import Russian wheat at discount prices in an attempt to push down food inflation ahead of the upcoming elections next year, Reuters reported on Aug. 17, citing four unnamed sources.

"The government is exploring the possibility of imports through private trade and government-to-government deals. The decision will be made cautiously," one of the sources told Reuters.

The discussed measure would come as part of broader efforts by New Delhi to bring down prices of basic goods to alleviate the inflation's impact on the poor, the news agency said. The final decision will reportedly be taken within the next weeks.

As Reuters noted, India has not imported a significant amount of wheat through diplomatic means since 2017.

Russia's decision to unilaterally terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17 caused spikes in grain prices and sparked fears of food insecurity worldwide, particularly in the Global South.

The deal, brokered by Turkey and the U.N. in July 2022, allowed Ukraine to export its agricultural products amid the ongoing full-scale invasion. The agreement had allowed for nearly 33 million metric tons of food to be exported through Ukrainian ports while it was in force, according to the U.N.

Moscow seeks to plug the hole in the market left by the grain deal's collapse. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to supplant Ukrainian exports to Africa with Russian grain.

Next to African countries, India also represents a significant market for Russia's agricultural products.

"Russia has indicated its willingness to offer a discount on prevailing market prices. There are no restrictions on the export of food commodities from Russia," one of the sources told Reuters.

"India can easily secure a discount of $25 to $40 per ton from Russia. This will ensure that the landed cost of wheat remains significantly below local prices," a Mumbai-based dealer said.

As Reuters noted, India also imports sunflower oil from Russia and settles payments in U.S. dollars, planning to use the same approach on wheat imports.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

