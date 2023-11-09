Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: Hezbollah acquires Russian anti-ship missiles

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2023 7:13 AM 1 min read
Hezbollah may have acquired Russian anti-ship missiles, which it can use against American warships, Reuters reported on Nov. 8.

Earlier last week, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Washington that his group had something in store for the U.S. vessels deployed to the region since war erupted last month in Israel.

According to unnamed Reuter sources, Nasrallah may have been referring to Hezbollah's anti-ship missile, including the Russian-made Yakhont missile with a range of 300 km (186 miles).

Hezbollah may have received the Yakhont missiles while helping President Bashar al-Assad fight a civil war in Syria over ten years ago. However, the group has never confirmed possessing the weapon.

The Yakhont missile was first developed in 1993 and can be launched from the air, the ground, or submarines.

When asked about Hezbollah possibly having acquired the missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggests that "this is news without any confirmation at all. We do not know if it is true or not."

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Wagner Group may be providing Pantsir anti-aircraft systems to Hezbollah. The transfer is still unconfirmed according to U.S. officials.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has thus far refrained from fully entering Israel's war with Hamas, although there have been crossborder clashes.

Nonetheless, Wagner Group providing an advanced air-defense system like the Pantsir would likely be considered a significant step and sign of Russia's troubled relations with Israel.

Ukraine war latest: European Commission recommends Ukraine, Moldova begin EU accession talks
Key developments on Nov. 8: * European Commission recommends Ukraine, Moldova begin EU accession talks * US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Kyiv, announces infrastructure advisor for Ukraine * Russian strike on Odesa Oblast port hits foreign cargo ship, kills 1 * Investigators considering…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
