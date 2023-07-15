Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: European trade group considers sanctions on Russian aluminum

by Abbey Fenbert July 15, 2023 5:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A document circulated among members of the trade group European Aluminum said the group has discussed pushing for sanctions on Russian aluminum, Reuters reports.

The internal memo stipulated that the trade group would not, however, lobby for sanctions against Rusal, Russia's largest aluminum producer.

Reuters reporters who saw the document said it was dated July 2023 and mentioned internal debate over "actively calling for EU sanctions on Russian aluminum."

According to Reuters, the head of European Aluminum said they had no information about any pending EU sanctions, and that the group prepared the memo for planning purposes only.

The memo advised against sanctioning the Russian company Rusal, which produced around 6% of the global aluminum supply last year. The trade group's position was that Rusal's wide international reach complicates sanctions policies.

The EU's current sanctions against Russian aluminum imports are limited. Only certain products thicker than 0.2 mm are restricted.

The EU's overall reliance on Russian aluminum has declined since the U.S. imposed sanctions on Rusal back in 2018, Reuters wrote.

European Aluminum's memo identified China and Turkey as "alternative destinations for Russian metal."

In February 2023, the U.S. announced plans to levy a 200% tariff on Russian aluminum. In March, Canada banned imports of Russian aluminum and steel.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
