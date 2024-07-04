Skip to content
Relations between Russia, China are 'at their best in history,' Xi, Putin say

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 4, 2024 9:22 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with China's President Xi Jinping (L) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states leaders' summit in Astana on July 3, 2024. (Pavel Volkov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Kazakhstan, on July 3.

Xi indicated his support for Russia on the subject of its full-scale war on Ukraine, saying on the sidelines of the summit that China "has always stood on the right side of history."

In what was the second meeting of the two leaders in the last two months, Xi and Putin concurred that the bilateral relations were at a historical highpoint, and jointly protect "regional tranquility and stability."

In turn, Putin also voiced opposition to outside interference in the South China Sea, where China has sought to further spread its influence and territorial control, putting it at odds with U.S. allies and interests in the region.

Although China officially maintains a neutral stance on Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine and denies providing lethal aid, Beijing and Moscow continue to strengthen their ties. Finnish President Alexander Stubb said earlier in July that Russia's reliance on China has developed to the point where Beijing could end a war with one phone call.

Various countries, including the U.S., have accused China of continuously aiding Russia's war machine in Ukraine by providing machine tools, weapons technology, satellite imagery, semiconductors, and other dual-use technologies.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:12 AM

Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.
6:08 PM

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."
