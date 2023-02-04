Regional governor says factory in Russia's Belgorod region on fire

This audio is created with AI assistance

A factory in the Belgorod region of Russia bordering Ukraine caught fire in the early hours of Feb. 4. Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed the factory was shelled.

No casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

Russian state-owned media reported on Feb. 1 that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had asked the Defense Ministry to focus on preventing the shelling of Belgorod Oblast, which is located on the border with Ukraine.

Russia has been shelling Ukraine's northeastern regions bordering Russia, and Russian regions along the border have also been shelled. Ukraine has not commented on whether it was responsible for the attacks.

Explosions are regularly reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, the latest taking place on Jan. 17, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported via Telegram.