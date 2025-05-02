Reforms, Transitions, and Market Opportunities: Ukraine's Deal Pipeline in 2025​ – briefing by KI Insights

This audio is created with AI assistance

As Ukraine anticipates post-war reconstruction, a new wave of privatizations, regulatory reforms, and foreign investment opportunities is reshaping the country's economic landscape. From energy and infrastructure to retail and agriculture, Ukraine is opening up key sectors to domestic and international investors.​

Join KI Insights for an exclusive online briefing on Tuesday, May 20, where Director Jakub Parusinski will delve into Ukraine's evolving business environment. This session will provide critical insights into privatization in 2025, investment viability and key potential risks, as well as the impact of recent reforms on market dynamics.​

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 20

Tuesday, May 20 Time: 18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 in Brussels, 16:00 in London, 11:00 in Washington D.C.)

18:00 Kyiv time (17:00 in Brussels, 16:00 in London, 11:00 in Washington D.C.) Format: Online via Zoom

Online via Zoom Duration: Approximately 1 hour 15 minutes, including a live Q&A session​



Registration:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:​

Register here

Upon registration, you will receive access details via email.​



Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar:

For Google Calendar, click here .

. For Outlook Calendar, click here.

KI Insights Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

Contact:

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected].

