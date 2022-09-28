Soccer club Real Madrid raises over $1 million for Ukraine over past year

This audio is created with AI assistance

The world-famous Spanish soccer club announced the figure, collected as part of their "All for Ukraine" campaign, in their annual review of last season's accounts. The funds were distributed to numerous Spanish humanitarian aid organizations working in Ukraine, as well local partners on the ground.

Soccer clubs and associations across the world have mobilized to assist Ukraine, with the English Premier League donating over $1 million to Disasters Emergency Committee on top of the donations of individual clubs.

Back in May, Ukrainian soccer legend Andriy Shevchenko became the first ambassador of UNITED24, a platform dedicated to collecting charitable funds in support of Ukraine.

