Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Banking, Business, Raiffeisen Bank, Sanctions against Russia, Russian armed forces, Defense production
Edit post

Raiffeisen Bank cooperates with companies supplying Russian army, Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Hodunova February 3, 2025 6:00 PM 2 min read
The logo of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is pictured above the entrance of the bank's headquarters building on Feb. 1, 2023, in Vienna, Austria. (Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian wing of Raiffeisen Bank International cooperates with companies that supply to the Russian army, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 3.

Raiffeisen is the largest Western bank continuing to operate in Russia. Hesitant to fully withdraw from the Russian market, the bank eventually announced in July 2024 that it would "drastically" reduce its operations in the country.

Over the past year, Raiffeisen in Russia received over 62 million rubles ($620,000) for servicing the Russian chemical company Unichim, that isn't under sanctions, yet provides sanctioned companies with components to produce military equipment, according to Bloomberg.

Raiffeisen Bank cooperated with Unichim by involving accounts in banks such as Sberbank, VTB, Soledarnost ("solidarity" in English), and others under sanctions.

Unichim also supplied acids to the Russian company Ravenstvo ("equality" in English) from under sanctioned. The deliveries were made for a project that specialized in developing and modernizing multiple launch rocket systems and aerial bombs.

Ravenstvo, which mainly develops radar systems, is a division of the sanctioned Russian concern Granit-Electron, a manufacturer of key elements for missile systems. The company cooperated with the Proletarsky Shipyard, part of Russia's largest shipbuilder, the United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Raiffeisen Bank also handled transactions for TotalElectro, a cable supplier to the Smolensk Aviation Plant, Bloomberg reported.

The bank probably has other clients that facilitate supplies to the Russian defense industry, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier in September, a Russian court issued a preliminary ruling that banned the transfer of Raiffeisen shares. "This complicates the sales process" and will "inevitably lead to further delays" in Raiffeisen's exit from Russia, the company said.

Due to limitations imposed by the Russian government, Raiffeisen cannot transfer these funds to its parent company in Austria, which has led to the accumulation of 4.4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) of excess capital in Russia, according to Bloomberg.

In 2023, the Russian branch of Raiffeisen Bank earned over $1 billion in the first three quarters, which accounted for about 50% of the group's total profit. The bank also paid 277 million euros ($284 million) in taxes to Russia over the same period, the media outlet added.

Ukraine needs more than a leadership shake-up to fight financial crime
The recent shake-up at the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine (SFMS), responsible for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, has drawn mixed reactions. Some see it as a step toward fighting corruption and financial crime, while others view the changes with caution, uncertain…
The Kyiv IndependentOksana Ihnatenko
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:00 PM

24-year-old Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

"He was only 24, but he was a competent and experienced warrior who mercilessly beat the (Russian forces) on all their approaches and front lines," the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade said.
12:53 PM  (Updated: )

Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in hospital after Moscow explosion.

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine, died in the hospital after being injured in an explosion in an elite residential complex in Moscow on Feb. 3, the state news agency TASS reported, citing healthcare officials.
6:41 AM

Ukrainian FM calls Putin’s remarks on Zelensky’s legitimacy 'absurd.'

"Putin's remarks about the legitimacy of Ukraine's President are absurd. During his quarter-century stay in the Kremlin, Ukraine saw three presidents change in fair elections; President Trump returned for a second term after an impressive victory. This is democracy and legitimacy," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on Feb. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.