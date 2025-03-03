Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Trump-Putin summit now being 'fast-tracked,' CNN reports

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2025 12:58 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speak during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Preparations for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are now being "fast-tracked," CNN reported on March 2, citing undisclosed sources.

The news comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky left Washington early without signing a mineral deal with the U.S. following a tense argument with Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in front of journalists.

Trump's spat with Zelensky on Feb. 28 was an additional incentive for the next round of talks on restoring relations between the U.S. and Russia to take place in the coming weeks, the sources told CNN.

The next meeting between the Russian and American presidents may take place in one of the Persian Gulf countries, according to CNN.

The first round of talks on Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia marked the first direct negotiations between the U.S. and Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion began, with Russia's delegation, led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, sitting down with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials.

Ukraine was not invited to participate.

Following the initial meeting, Rubio outlined three main objectives both sides had agreed to pursue.

These include restoring embassy staff in Washington and Moscow, creating a high-level team to facilitate Ukraine peace talks, and exploring ways to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
