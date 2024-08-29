Skip to content
Putin to visit ICC member Mongolia next week

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 30, 2024 2:49 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, on June 12, 2023. (Gavril Grigorov/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Mongolia on Sept. 3, the Kremlin announced on Aug. 29.

Mongolia is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023 for the forcible transfer of children from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

The Kremlin's announcement claimed that Putin will visit Mongolia "at the invitation Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh." The leaders will celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Battles of Khalknin Gol, in which Soviet and Mongolian forces jointly defeated Japanese troops.

The visit will mark Putin's first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statute. The agreement calls on member nations to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.

Mongolia has refrained from actively supporting Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine but has not voted to condemn it at the UN. The country remains nearly completely dependent on Russian fuel.

Mongolia's economic dependence on Russia and China has prevented it from establishing closer ties to the West.

The ICC asserts that there are "reasonable grounds to believe" that Putin holds direct accountability for supervising the illegal deportation of children and that he neglected to exert authority over Russian soldiers and civilians executing the crime across occupied Ukrainian regions from the onset of Russia's all-out war.

Putin in Azerbaijan: Depleted by Ukraine, Russia plays a weaker hand in the South Caucasus
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Azerbaijan for the first time since the beginning of its full-scale war on Ukraine on Aug. 18, the latest significant development in the South Caucasus country’s delicate balancing act between East and West. The visit comes amid a larger, historic realignmen…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
