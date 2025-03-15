The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

'Putin is lying to everyone' — Zelensky calls for 'strong pressure' on Russia after UK summit

by Abbey Fenbert March 15, 2025 6:42 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky participates in a virtual summit of primarily Western allies, led by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in talks on Ukraine's security guarantees on March 15, 2025. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 15 called for an international coalition to intensify pressure on Moscow and meet with skepticism any claims from Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation on the battlefield.

"Putin is lying to everyone about the situation on the ground," Zelensky said in a post on X following a virtual summit of European leaders.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened the summit on March 15, bringing together 25 members of the "coalition of the willing" — Ukraine's allies who have agreed to support future peacekeeping efforts. Along with European partners, the coalition now includes Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan.

Following the talks, Starmer announced that the coalition's peacekeeping efforts were ready to move into the "operational phase."

Zelensky welcomed the coalition's plans to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine and urged world leaders to apply "strong pressure" to Moscow in order to secure a ceasefire deal.

"The world must understand that Russia is the only obstacle preventing peace," he said.

Ukraine has agreed to accept a U.S. proposal for a 30-day interim ceasefire, provided Russia agrees to its terms.

Putin on March 13 said that Russia was ready to agree to the ceasefire, but then demanded that Kyiv limit mobilization and training of troops during that period. He also demanded that the West halt all military aid to Ukraine as a condition of the ceasefire. Some analysts have said Putin's conditions amount to Ukraine's surrender.

Putin has also claimed that Russian troops have encircled Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Kursk Oblast, a report Kyiv has vehemently denied.

Zelensky directed his appeal beyond Europe and Western partners, calling on Latin American, Asian, and African nations to recognize that "Putin has been lying to the world" and to back strategies that advance "peace through strength."

Author: Abbey Fenbert

