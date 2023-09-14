Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin convenes Security Council to address relations with neighbors, allies

by Martin Fornusek September 14, 2023 3:04 PM 2 min read
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Kazakov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has convened a meeting of Russia's Security Council to discuss ties with Moscow's allies and neighbors, the TASS state news agency reported on Sept. 14.

As the Kremlin leadership met to "ensure Russia's interests" in ties with foreign partners, relations with some of Russia's partners have been souring recently.

Armenia, which traditionally used its relationship with Russia to counterbalance its Azerbaijani rivals and their Turkish allies, is losing confidence in Moscow's influence in the Caucasus.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Politico that "Russia's catastrophic invasion of Ukraine means Armenia can no longer rely on Moscow as a guarantor of its security.

According to Pashinyan, Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh failed to prevent the escalating humanitarian crisis as the Kremlin's focus shifted to the war against Ukraine and to maintaining amicable relations with Turkey.

Amid the reports of a new Azerbaijani army buildup, the Armenian military launched the Eagle Partner 2023 drills together with the U.S., scheduled to last between Sept. 11 and Sept. 20.

How Russia loses allies, influence amid its aggression against Ukraine
By invading Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sought to strengthen Russia’s geopolitical standing and spread the country’s influence across the globe. In reality, it backfired. Due to Russia’s unprecedented aggression and its heavy defeats on the battlefield, the Kremlin became much weaker,…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Russia's lackluster performance in Ukraine has also shaken its position on the international scene, making major players such as Turkey, India, and even China play both sides.

Instead, Putin has been forced to rely increasingly more on rogue states such as North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Syria, and Belarus.

Russia recently hosted North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-Un, allegedly to discuss cooperation in missile and space technology.

However, Washington believes that another reason for the visit was Putin's desire to secure North Korean arms supplies to bolster the floundering invasion of Ukraine.

On Sept. 15, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled to arrive in Russia to reportedly discuss "the international agenda and regional issues," as well as economic issues like "joint efforts in import substitution."

The news of Lukashenko's visit comes after the European Parliament adopted a resolution on Sept. 14, which calls for Europe to apply the same sanctions against Belarus as it currently does against Russia.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.