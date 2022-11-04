Putin: 318,000 men drafted in Russia for its war against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on Nov. 4 that Russia had conscripted 318,000 citizens, 49,000 of which are already fighting in Ukraine, according to Russian state-controlled news agency TASS.

Putin has also signed a law allowing citizens with convictions for certain serious crimes to be called up for military service, TASS reported. Even before this law, Russia was continuously conscripting convicts to fight against Ukraine.

On Oct. 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed the mobilization was complete, with Putin confirming this statement later. The Russian dictator, however, didn't sign the order to stop mobilization formally, which the Kremlin then called "unnecessary."

Putin announced the start of the "partial mobilization" in Russia on Sept. 21.

