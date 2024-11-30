Protests erupt across Georgia in defiance of government's anti-EU stance

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Mass protests against the pro-Russian government have broken out in major cities across Georgia, despite police attempts to disperse demonstrators, the Georgian outlet Sova News reported on Nov. 30.

The protests were sparked by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's decision to postpone Georgia's accession to the European Union until 2028.

Police reportedly used pepper spray and water cannons to disperse demonstrators in Tbilisi on Nov. 29, but protests have now spread to Batumi, Zugdidi, Kutaisi, Telavi, Gurjaani, and other Georgian cities.

Thousands of protesters have again amassed in Tbilisi's Freedom Square on Rustaveli Avenue, completely blocking the street.

Protesters have begun erecting barricades near the parliament building, Echo of the Caucasus reported.