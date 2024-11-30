Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Protests erupt across Georgia in defiance of government's anti-EU stance

by Abbey Fenbert November 30, 2024 10:09 PM 1 min read
People gather in protest outside the parliament on Nov. 29, 2024 in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Mass protests against the pro-Russian government have broken out in major cities across Georgia, despite police attempts to disperse demonstrators, the Georgian outlet Sova News reported on Nov. 30.

The protests were sparked by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's decision to postpone Georgia's accession to the European Union until 2028.

Police reportedly used pepper spray and water cannons to disperse demonstrators in Tbilisi on Nov. 29, but protests have now spread to Batumi, Zugdidi, Kutaisi, Telavi, Gurjaani, and other Georgian cities.

Thousands of protesters have again amassed in Tbilisi's Freedom Square on Rustaveli Avenue, completely blocking the street.

Protesters have begun erecting barricades near the parliament building, Echo of the Caucasus reported.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
9:32 PM

CERN ends cooperation with Russian institutes.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Nov. 30 officially cut ties with research institutes in Russia, following a decision to allow the cooperation agreement to expire in light of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
