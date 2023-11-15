Prosecutors: Suspect in defense funds embezzlement case detained in Greece

This audio is created with AI assistance

Greek authorities detained a Ukrainian citizen suspected of embezzling Hr 43 million ($1.2 million) from Ukraine's Defense Ministry's budget, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Nov. 15.

The suspect, whose identity was not revealed, was reportedly detained in Athens on Nov. 13.

Between March 2 and May 10 last year, the suspect allegedly seized funds that a company received as military procurement advance payment from the defense ministry.

The suspect was the director of the company at the time and colluded with other individuals in the scheme, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Join our community

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Support us

The person was formally charged on July 12, 2022, and a request for his detention was sent to Greek authorities on Nov. 6, 2023. Ukraine also asked Interpol to issue a red notice regarding the suspect.

The person is currently under temporary arrest in Greece, and the request for extradition is being drawn up, prosecutors said.

Defense procurement corruption scandals were the main factors behind the firing of former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. One of the scandals concerned overpriced food supplies, and the other overpriced and poor-quality winter jackets for the military.

Tackling corruption and ensuring greater procurement transparency was one of the chief tasks set by President Volodymyr Zelensky to Reznikov's successor, Rustev Umerov.