The soldier shot two unarmed civilians in the back near Kyiv in March to rob a business, the Prosecutor General's Office said. According to the investigators, the crime was committed by Nikolai Sokovikov, born in 1995 in Omsk and registered in the village of Yelovka in Buryatia, an autonomi. He was charged in absentia with violating the laws and customs of war and intentional murder.