Prosecutor's Office: Russian forces shell Donetsk Oblast, injure 4 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 20, 2023 11:34 PM 1 min read
A woman carries a bicycle after a Russian missile strike hit an apartment building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance


The Russian military shelled Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring four civilians, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Aug.20.

Reportedly, the cities were targeted with artillery, wounding two women, a 51-year-old and a 54-year-old one, and two men, 54-year old and 81-year-old.  

Two of the injured were staying at home during the attack, while the two others were driving in a car.

The injured civilians were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and concussion. According to the report, the explosions damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Consistently the site of the heaviest fighting of the full-scale war, Donetsk Oblast regular sees civilian casualties from Russian strikes across the front line.

On Aug. 7, after a Russian attack on another city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, 10 people were killed, including a firefighter, who died after suffering injuries the State Emergency Service reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

