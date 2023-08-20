Prosecutor's Office: Russian forces shell Donetsk Oblast, injure 4 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance



The Russian military shelled Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring four civilians, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Aug.20.

Reportedly, the cities were targeted with artillery, wounding two women, a 51-year-old and a 54-year-old one, and two men, 54-year old and 81-year-old.

Two of the injured were staying at home during the attack, while the two others were driving in a car.

The injured civilians were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and concussion. According to the report, the explosions damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Consistently the site of the heaviest fighting of the full-scale war, Donetsk Oblast regular sees civilian casualties from Russian strikes across the front line.

On Aug. 7, after a Russian attack on another city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, 10 people were killed, including a firefighter, who died after suffering injuries the State Emergency Service reported.