Prosecutors: 2 killed, 2 wounded in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an attack on Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 2, killing two and wounding another two, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Vuhledar is a front-line town about 60 kilometers southwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

According to Ukrainian prosecutors, Russian forces likely launched an airstrike on Vuhledar, hitting a residential building in the largely destroyed town. A 43-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife were killed in an apartment building by the explosion, while his 19-year-old daughter and a 53-year-old local resident nearby were wounded.

The injured victims were evacuated to a medical facility for emergency medical care, according to the prosecutors' report.

Meanwhile, in Kramatorsk, about 150 kilometers north of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russia attacked the city with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the late afternoon on Sept. 2.

In the latest attack against the city that became a regional center after Donetsk was occupied in 2014, Russian forces targeted an apartment building, an area near a cemetery, and a road, according to Kyrylenko.

The governor added that the rocket that hit the residential building did not explode, and there were no casualties thus far.

"Even cities relatively far from the front, such as Kramatorsk, live with the constant risk of shelling," Kyrylenko said in his Telegram post.

In June, a Russian missile strike hit a popular restaurant in Kramatorsk at its peak hour, killing 13 people.

Two 14-year-old twin sisters and a 17-year-old girl were killed, and some 60 people were wounded.

Ukrainian writer and war crimes researcher Victoria Amelina was the last fallen victim of the Kramatorsk strike. She died in the hospital on July 1 after being critically injured in the attack.

Kramatorsk lies some 55 kilometers from the front lines and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. It has been a way station for Ukrainian troops, making it a frequent target of Russian missiles.