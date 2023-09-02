Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutors: 2 killed, 2 wounded in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast

by Asami Terajima September 2, 2023 11:35 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an attack on Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 2, killing two and wounding another two, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Vuhledar is a front-line town about 60 kilometers southwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

According to Ukrainian prosecutors, Russian forces likely launched an airstrike on Vuhledar, hitting a residential building in the largely destroyed town. A 43-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife were killed in an apartment building by the explosion, while his 19-year-old daughter and a 53-year-old local resident nearby were wounded.

The injured victims were evacuated to a medical facility for emergency medical care, according to the prosecutors' report.

Meanwhile, in Kramatorsk, about 150 kilometers north of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russia attacked the city with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the late afternoon on Sept. 2.

In the latest attack against the city that became a regional center after Donetsk was occupied in 2014, Russian forces targeted an apartment building, an area near a cemetery, and a road, according to Kyrylenko.

The governor added that the rocket that hit the residential building did not explode, and there were no casualties thus far.

"Even cities relatively far from the front, such as Kramatorsk, live with the constant risk of shelling," Kyrylenko said in his Telegram post.

In June, a Russian missile strike hit a popular restaurant in Kramatorsk at its peak hour, killing 13 people.

Two 14-year-old twin sisters and a 17-year-old girl were killed, and some 60 people were wounded.

Ukrainian writer and war crimes researcher Victoria Amelina was the last fallen victim of the Kramatorsk strike. She died in the hospital on July 1 after being critically injured in the attack.

Kramatorsk lies some 55 kilometers from the front lines and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. It has been a way station for Ukrainian troops, making it a frequent target of Russian missiles.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv makes ‘notable progress’ in south, says Washington
Key developments on Sept. 1: * White House: Ukraine’s forces make ‘notable progress’ in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Ukrainian students face challenges during start of new school year during wartime * Prosecutors say they prevented supply of 1 million low-quality food kits to Ukrainian military * Ukra…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.