Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia’s war has killed at least 454 children, injured 894 since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 15, 2023 1:50 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Jan. 14 mass missile attack killed at least one child and injured 14 children in the eastern city of Dnipro, bringing the total number of children casualties to 454 killed and 894 injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Jan. 15.

The highest number of casualties was documented in eastern Donetsk Oblast, where 429 children were killed or injured. These figures don't include casualties from the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are ongoing.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, 337 educational facilities in Ukraine have been completely destroyed, and 3,126 damaged due to Russian aggression.

