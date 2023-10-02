Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prosecutor General’s Office: Russian air strike on Kupiansk injures 2

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 2, 2023 6:07 PM 2 min read
A house damaged by a Russian air strike against Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Oct. 2, 2023. (Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike against Kupiansk in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast wounded two civilians on Oct. 2, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Russian forces used a guided aerial bomb to carry out the attack, according to preliminary data cited by prosecutors.

Several residential buildings and civilian cars were damaged, adds the report.

In the morning of Oct. 2, Russia struck in the vicinity of Kharkiv at least five times, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. There were no casualties, he added, without revealing what was hit in the attack.

Since mid-July, Kupiansk has come under increased attacks amid Russian attempts to retake the territories liberated by Ukraine’s surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast last autumn. The city was occupied by Russian forces from Feb. 27 to Sept. 10, 2022.

Ukrainian authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district in August.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Sept. 28 that Russian troops had reduced the tempo of their localized offensive operations on the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
