Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor General's Office: Landmine explosion kills 1 person, injures another in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2023 10:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

One civilian was killed, and another was wounded in a landmine explosion while riding a motorcycle in the village of Verbivka, Kharkiv Oblast, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Feb. 6.

The law enforcement officers opened a pre-trial investigation over violations of the laws and customs of war, the report stated.

On Feb. 3, seven teenagers aged 14-17 received shrapnel wounds after the PFM anti-personnel landmine exploded in Izium, southeast of Kharkiv, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Civilians in Kharkiv Oblast have been regularly killed or injured by detonations of Russian mines, according to reports by local officials.

Ukraine liberated the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast in the fall of 2022 during its surprise counteroffensive campaign.

Some 250,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land – nearly 40% of all country's territory – have been mined since Russia's full-scale invasion last year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told the South Korean news agency Yonhap. on Jan. 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that Russia's "mine terror" will have to be resisted for many years.

‘We pushed and they collapsed’: How Ukraine liberated Kharkiv Oblast
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.