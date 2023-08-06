Prosecutor General's Office: 499 children killed, 1,090 injured by Russia's all-out war

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on Aug. 6 that 499 Ukrainian children have been officially reported killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion last year.

An additional 1,090 children have sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

However, the actual numbers may be much higher since they do not fully account for territories still under Russian occupation, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, or experiencing heavy fighting, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

Four hundred eighty-three children in Donetsk Oblast have either sustained injuries or been killed by Russia, making it the most heavily-impacted region in Ukraine in terms of child casualties.

Additionally, 298 children in Kharkiv Oblast have been affected, as well as 129 in Kyiv Oblast, 117 in Kherson Oblast, 97 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 95 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 94 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 71 in Chernihiv Oblast, and 67 in Luhansk Oblast.