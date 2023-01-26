Prosecutor General’s Office: 3 killed, 7 wounded in Russia’s overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missile strike on energy infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia district overnight on Jan. 26 killed three people and injured at least seven more, according to Prosecutor General’s Office.

Russian forces repeatedly attacked the site in the morning when first responders were working on the scene, reads the report.

Information on casualties is being clarified, Prosecutor General’s Office wrote.

Earlier, Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration reported that Russian troops launched two S-300 missiles on an energy infrastructure site in the Pavliv territorial community, located in the northeastern part of the region.