Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Previously reported as missing, Navalny's attorney announces his departure from Russia

by Olena Goncharova October 17, 2023 2:57 AM 1 min read
A screen shows jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as he arrives to listen to an appeal hearing against a court decision to jail him for 19 years in a maximum security prison on extremism-linked charges, at a court in Moscow on Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo by Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An attorney representing Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Alexander Fedulov, whom Navalny associates reported being unable to contact on Monday afternoon, has said on Instagram that he has left Russia.

“The situation has taken a strange turn. The arrest of our colleagues who defended Navalny has brought substantial changes to the work of attorneys who remain free. The enormous amount of work, the number of court cases, and the current situation have necessitated adjustments in the ongoing protection of our client’s interests. This is what made it necessary for me to leave Russia,” Fedulov wrote. He did not disclose his current location.

Navalny's team reported earlier on Oct. 16 that Fedulov did not show up at Navalny's hearing in the penal colony as scheduled and that his telephone appeared to have been switched off.

Fedulov's father and sister told the Russian independent news outlet Verstka they do not know his whereabouts.

On Oct. 13, three of Navalny’s lawyers — Igor Sergunin, Alexey Liptser, and Vadim Kobzev — were detained for at least two months on suspicion of being involved with an “extremist organization.”

Russian authorities detain Navalny’s lawyers after home raids
Russian law enforcement detained three of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s lawyers on suspicion of belonging to “an extremist group,” Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh reported on Oct. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.