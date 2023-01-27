Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

President's Office: Poland to deliver 60 modernized tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2023 10:28 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland will deliver 60 modernised tanks to Ukraine in the near future, including locally-made PT-91 Twardy models, Ukrainian presidential office head Andrii Yermak wrote on Telegram on Jan. 27.

The tanks will be delivered on top of the fourteen German-built Leopard 2 tanks that Warsaw pledged to Ukraine on Jan. 11, the transfer of which was only recently officially approved by Berlin.

In an interview with Canadian television channel CTV news, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that 30 of the tanks would be PT-91 Twardy models, with the remainder understood to be upgraded Soviet-built T-72 tank.

The PT-91 Twardy is a main battle tank based on the design of the T-72, the primary tank model operated by both sides in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Unlike other upgraded T-72 models, the Twardy was built from scratch in Poland with domestically produced parts between 1995-2002. Improvements over the T-72 design include better reactive armor, an improved autoloader, and a newly designed fire control system.

Warsaw had already delivered an unspecified number of Twardy tanks to Ukraine in July 2022.

Ukraine has also received hundreds of T-72 tanks since the full-scale invasion from the Polish Land Forces, which are undergoing a transition to Western-built tank models, including the Leopard 2, U.S.-built M1 Abrams, and South Korean K2 Panther.

The news comes amid a flurry of announcements of main battle tank deliveries to Ukraine, including dozens of Leopard 2 tanks from a coalition of European partners, as well as 31 Abrams tanks announced by the U.S. on Jan. 25.

Unlike these new Western tanks, the Polish Twardy tanks come with the advantage of needing very little time for transport and training, allowing them to swiftly boost the armored muscle of Ukrainian units in the field.

Poland to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.