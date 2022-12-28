President’s Office: 3 injured, including child, in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President's Office, reported that Russian shelling of the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast had injured three people, including a 14-year-old child, on Dec. 28.



The people were hospitalized, Tymoshenko said.



On Dec. 27, Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast 50 times with artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars, and tanks, injuring three people, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.



Russian troops have been launching attacks on Kherson since Russia retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.