Portugal delivers Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Three German-made Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks sent by Portugal have already arrived in Ukraine, the Portuguese Defense Ministry reported on March 27.

"Portugal continues to support the Ukrainian resistance against the illegal invasion of Russia," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Lisbon promised to send Ukraine the modern combat tanks in early February following Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa's talks with Germany to get parts needed to repair some of Portugal's Leopard inventory.

On the same day of Portugal's delivery, the German Defense Ministry reported 18 of its Leopard 2 tanks had also arrived in Ukraine.

Germany also sent ammunition and spare parts, according to the ministry.