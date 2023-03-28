Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Portugal delivers Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2023 3:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three German-made Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks sent by Portugal have already arrived in Ukraine, the Portuguese Defense Ministry reported on March 27.

"Portugal continues to support the Ukrainian resistance against the illegal invasion of Russia," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Lisbon promised to send Ukraine the modern combat tanks in early February following Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa's talks with Germany to get parts needed to repair some of Portugal's Leopard inventory.

On the same day of Portugal's delivery, the German Defense Ministry reported 18 of its Leopard 2 tanks had also arrived in Ukraine.

Germany also sent ammunition and spare parts, according to the ministry.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
