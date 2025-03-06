Trump's team leads private talks with Zelensky's political rivals, Politico reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four senior members of U.S. President Donald Trump's team held secret discussions with political opponents of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Politico reported on March 6, citing three undisclosed Ukrainian lawmakers and a Republican foreign policy expert.

Trump's allies reportedly held talks with Yuliia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister and head of the opposition Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, and high-ranking members of the European Solidarity party of ex-President Petro Poroshenko.

The news comes after Trump lambasted Zelensky as a "dictator without elections" and publicly berated him in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, underscoring the growing pressure against the Ukrainian president from Washington.

Trump's push for a quick settlement of the Russia-Ukraine war saw him adopt Moscow-aligned positions while pressuring Kyiv by cutting off crucial military aid and intelligence sharing. In recent weeks, the White House has echoed the Kremlin's false narrative about Zelensky's illegitimacy, referring to the fact that Ukraine did not hold elections last year.

The Ukrainian Constitution does not permit elections under martial law, and critics pointed out difficulties in organizing elections during an all-out war, such as the possibility of voting for front-line soldiers and refugees.

Trump also falsely claimed last month that Zelensky's approval rating has dropped to 4%. While Zelensky's popularity was steadily declining throughout 2024, the White House fallout and mounting pressure from Washington seem to have boosted his support.

According to a survey by the British pollster Survation, carried out between Feb. 25 and 27, Zelensky leads in the polls with 44%. He is followed by former Commander-in-Chief and Ambassador to the U.K. Valerii Zaluhnyi — who has not publicly confirmed presidential ambitions — at 21%.

Poroshenko came third with 10%, while Tymoshenko scored only 6%, signalling slim chances of beating Zelensky in the election.

After the televised quarrel last week between Zelensky, Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, several top U.S. officials publicly suggested that Ukraine's president should step down if he is not "ready for peace."

While Tymoshenko and Poroshenko publicly spoke out against holding elections under martial law, Politico reported that they are positioning themselves as more flexible partners for the U.S. than Zelensky. When approached by the outlet, their parties did not confirm talks with the U.S.